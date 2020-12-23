Avoid buy one, get one free adverts this yuletide - FDA

Food and Drugs Authority

Mr Gordon Kwabena Akurugu, Volta Regional Director of Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has cautioned the consuming public against buy-one-get-one-free enticement adverts in the yuletide.

He said the alarming adverts usually failed to satisfy standards and quality measurement and alteration of expiry dates to deceive unsuspecting consumers and urged them not to fall to the fraudulent schemes.



Mr Akurugu, who made this known at the 2020 FDA Volta Regional Office Carol Service disclosed that consumers needed to consciously patronise products from accredited outlets for safe foods and drugs to avoid buying substandard goods with public health issues and complications.



"Buy your goods including foods and drugs from approved joints and be careful about buy-one-get-one-free marketing syndrome."



He said FDA was pursuing a regulatory paradigm shift by taking the Authority closer to its clientele.



The Regional Director said FDA also programmed what it calls "Progressive Licensing Scheme," which aimed at targeting consumers to purchase goods and services registered “Made in Ghana” products found on all shopping shelves and retail shops.

Mr Akurugu underscored the importance of the Authority in the run-up to the start of trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement from January 1, next year, assuring that the country would not be a dumping ground for substandard, falsified and unwholesome products.



"We will ensure their safety, quality and efficacy."



He said the Volta region remained a key strategic partner to the operations of the FDA due to the many approved routes that lead into the jurisdiction and continue the play its Constitutional mandate.



He noted the strong collaboration among sister state agencies, Commands of Custom, Excise and Preventive Service, National Intelligence Bureau, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Standards Authority, Narcotics Control Board, the Pharmacy Council and the media, which made it possible for the Volta office to excel.



He said despite the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic the Authority performed creditably and optimistic 2021 would come with greater opportunities for FDA and thanked staff for their support.