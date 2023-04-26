Avoid 'coded and evil tactics' Adom-Otchere boasted of - Frimpong-Boateng to Oppong Nkrumah

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Former Environment, Science and Innovation Minister has counseled former cabinet colleague Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to be truthful in his political dealings because of the ephemeral nature of the power.

In his 23rd April reply to Oppong Nkrumah's rebuttal to claims the former minister made in a 2021 report Frimpong-Boateng authored, he tasked Oppong Nkrumah to desist from coded and evil tactics in undertaking his responsibility as minister.



He specifically mentioned journalist Paul Adom-Otchere who had last week weighed in on the former minister's report calling it into question and exonerating some of the persons implicated.



"I will urge you to do your work diligently and avoid the coded and evil tactics Mr. Paul Adom Okyere boastfully and unashamedly told the world on 'Good Evening Ghana' that you employ to deal with your real and perceived enemies," the statement read in part.



﻿On his Good Evening Ghana show last week Adom-Otchere defended Oppong Nkrumah against the former minister's allegations stating that even if the information minister had cause to run down Frimpong-Boateng, it would be in a covert rather than overt manner as suggested by the former minister.



Frimpong-Boateng alleged in his report on illegal small-scale mining that Oppong Nkrumah has sought to undermine him during his tenure as chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

Oppong Nkrumah has denied the allegation and explained that the said meeting at which he was said to have organized the media to attack the minister was a public event he was invited to by the Bank of Ghana and a private media group.



FRIMPONG-BOATENG'S RESPONSE TO OPPONG NKRUMAH



Dear Mr. Oppong Nkrumah,



I have read your response to what I wrote about you in the report I sent to the Chief of Staff a little over two years ago. You have denied what I wrote and that is normal. Very few people in your position will own up to their wrongdoings.



I have good advice for you, though. When I was part of the government, we were colleagues and I related to you as such. Now I will advise you as my son, just as I do my children. After all you are the same age as my 4th born son. When I returned to Ghana from Germany to start the cardiothoracic project you were just 6 years old as my 4th child. I will not lie to you or insult you or be harsh on you.

My advice is, always remember that political power is both short-lived and effervescent. In about 2 years' time you may no longer be in government and you may experience the real world as former high profile political powerholders do. I will urge you to do your work diligently and avoid the coded and evil tactics Mr. Paul Adom Okyere boastfully and unashamedly told the world on 'Good Evening Ghana' that you employ to deal with your real and perceived enemies.



Let me touch briefly on Illegal mining. Last week someone from your constituency sent me a video recording of illegal mining activities close to your hometown. I don't want to believe that what the person said about your role is true. The important thing is that Chinese and their Ghanaian collaborators are engaged in illegal mining at your doorstep. I encourage you to investigate it and take appropriate action. The President of the Republic assures Ghanaians again and again that he is serious with the fight against Illegal mining.



As you well know, illegal mining does not only refer to non-possession of a concession or mining permits but also the following:



1. Mining close to water bodies



2. Diversion of tailings into water bodies

3. Mining in the water bodies



4. Use of dangerous chemicals such as mercury and cyanide



5. Engagement of foreigners in small scale mining



6. Non-reclamation of mined out areas.



Have a blessed day.

Signature



Prof. Dr. Med. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng



Accra, 23rd April 2023



SARA