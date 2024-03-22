Avoid insults and intemperate language, you’re not known for it - Nsawam chief to Alan

Mr. Kyerematen paid a courtesy call on the traditional leaders of Nsawam

During a visit to the Nsawam Traditional Council in the Akwapim South Municipality of the Eastern Region, Nana Kwaku Osabu, representing Nana Kwabena Ansah I, Chief of Nsawam appealed to Mr. Alan Kyerematen, leader and founder of the Movement for Change and independent presidential hopeful for the 2024 general elections, to avoid engaging in politics of insults during and after the elections.

Nana Kwaku Osabu noted that Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry under the governing New Patriotic Party, is not known for employing insults in his political discourse.



He urged Kyerematen to discourage his followers from engaging in such behaviour, especially on social media platforms, which could tarnish his campaign.



Accompanied by Queen Mother Awoyaa Amankwa I and other dignitaries from the Traditional Council, Nana Kwaku Osabu warmly welcomed Mr. Kyerematen and his team to the palace, emphasizing that despite being barred from active politics, they have observed Kyerematen's positive demeanour on the campaign trail.



He urged Mr Kyerematen to continue promoting peace and urged his followers to emulate his conduct to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

In response, Mr Kyerematen expressed gratitude for the warm welcome from the chiefs, people, and market women of the municipality.



He reiterated that his primary purpose for touring markets across the country is to outline his agenda for transforming markets if elected president in the upcoming December 7, elections.



Mr Kyerematen called on Ghanaians to reconsider their voting patterns, highlighting the failures of both the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress to fulfil their promises to the electorate.



He criticized the cycle of turning to the International Monetary Fund every eight years, emphasizing the need for change in Ghana's political landscape.