Avoid transacting business on Otano lands with imposters - Awkraboye Doku family warns

A file photo of a plot land

The Awkraboye Doku Family of Atrekor-We Teshie, Accra, has warned the general public to avoid dealing with individuals who are not legally authorized to conduct any type of land renegotiation involving the Otano lands in Adjiringanor, Adetan Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the family, it has been observed that some individuals are going behind to issue letters that have not been sanctioned by the family to occupants of the land covering a total area of 748.39 acres as a result of a court judgement in favour of the family.



The family stressed that it has no intention of evicting or demolishing any property of persons who were already occupying its land prior to the judgement and is notifying the public through this release to refrain from engaging in any transaction with unauthorised persons and only deal with Mr Dennis Famieh, the holder of the family's power of attorney to transact business on its behalf.



The family also cautions persons going around parading themselves with petitions mainly to disrespect the orders of the court to desist from such act.



The full public notice is available below.



The Awkraboye Doku Family of Atrekor-We Teshie, Accra in the Greater Accra region of the Republic of Ghana bring to the notice, attention and information of the general public at large and in particular, all persons in possession or occupation of all the piece and parcel of land commonly referred to as Otano lands in east Legon Accra, that;



By a Judgment of the High Court Automated Fast Track Division Accra delivered by His lordship Justice N.M.C. Abodakpi title in all that piece and parcel of land situate and lying at Otano within the Adenta Municipal Assembly Area of the Greater Accra region of the Republic of Ghana covering a total area of 748.39 acres more or less and covered by a land certificate number GA 019/11575/1995

That the Akwraboye Doku Family has obtained a writ of possession in respect of the land declared by the judgment.



A sequel to the above or further instruction is directly affected by the judgment and persons in actual possession or whose title for portions of Otano land have been subsumed by the judgment are hereby requested by this public notice /announcement to take immediate steps to have their title or possession regularised within 90 days of this announcement notice failing which the family shall be at liberty to recover without further notice.



All persons currently carrying out developments of any kind on any portion of the family's land are by this notice shall cease any such development pending an inspection and approval by the family before any such development shall continue.



The family shall direct the land commission to cease the processing of all title documents affecting the Akwraboye Doku Family land situate and lying at Otano which does not have the prior approval of the family even though the documents sought to be registered emanates from the family.



The family further cautions all manner of persons going round with fake documents and petitions to quarters mainly to disrespect the orders of the court and that of the family to desist from such act.



All business activities would be done at the office GD-190-8341 (Behind Rawlings house) and attended by the holder of the power of attorney in the person of Mr Dennis Famieh, the lawyer and the family only. Anyone who does business without these people and the office does that at their own peril.