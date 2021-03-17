Awaso Academy wins 2021 Kinross Mines Western North inter-district quiz competition

Contestant from Awaso Academy International School

Source: Philip Nartey, Contributor

The Awaso Academy International School in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region has won the 2021 annual Second edition of the Western North Region Independence Day Inter-District JHS Quiz Competition held for the Nine Municipal and District Assemblies at Bibiani, in the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality by beating Enchico Demonstration JHS of the Aowin Municipality with 41 points as against 35 points.

The Akontombra Anglican Junior High School placed third with 33 points while Asawinso English and Arabic School from the Sefwi Wiawso placed fourth with 28 points.



The 2020 maiden edition champions Lamplighter Community Academy JHS from the Bia West District placed fifth with 26 points, with Adabokrom D/A JHS from Bia East placing sixth with 17 points and St Paul’s International School from the Suaman District also with 16 points at the seventh position.



The winners Awaso Academy International School received a brand new laptop, a multipurpose printer machine, a trophy, educational tablets for the three contestants, certificates, plaques for the school and the municipal GES directorate, textbooks and gold medals; and also the first runners-up Enchico Demonstration JHS received a laptop, silver medals, certificates, textbooks, educational tablets, plagues, whiles the second runners-up, Asawinso English and Arabic School also took away same award category as the first runner-ups.



The fourth to the ninth positions of the competition all received textbooks, student companions, maths sets and storybooks, certificates, plagues.



Speaking at the occasion, the Special Guest of Honour, HRH Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, President of both the National and Western North Regional House of Chiefs whose speech was read on his behalf by the Abakomhene of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area and Member of the Western North Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Kwadjo Somiah II, commended the headline sponsor Kinross Chirano Gold Mines for its commitment towards education in the region and called on other companies to emulate the gesture to help promote and enhance healthy competition among schools across the region.

He also urged the students to focus on their education and eschew all manner of nefarious acts that would jeopardise their future usefulness to society,



Nana Somaih further encouraged teachers and coordinators responsible for the respective district to continue to provide their selfless humanly service to the good upbringing of their students.



The Chairman for the occasion, Hon. Alfred Amoah, in his remarks, commended Kinross Chirano Gold Mines for its focus towards heralding the developmental needs of students through the quiz competition and assured of his continuous partnership for future similar events.



Hon. Amoah, who doubles as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai lauded the good initiative put in place by the traditional leadership of both Western and Western North Regions aimed at promoting education and called on other stakeholders responsible for the sector to support such worthy course.



On his part, Nana Awuza II, a Senior Divisional Chief of Otupai in the Lower Axim Traditional Area of Western Region, who read the speech on behalf of HRH Obrempon Hima Dekyi XIV, the Executive Chairman for the Organising and Planning Committee of the annual Quiz programme and Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area underscored that the annual is mainly to enhance and promote unity among the chiefs and people of the nine participating Municipal and District Assemblies of the Western North Region.

He added that the event is an initiative and Nananom’s contribution towards helping the Ghana Education Service (GES) to achieve its goal and appealed to other well-meaning corporate agencies to support such a good programme.



Nana Obrempon further thanked sponsors of the event mainly Kinross Chirano Gold Mines Ltd for their continuous support as headline sponsors for two consecutive years, and others include Engineers and Planners, Westfiled, Office of the Members of Parliament for Aowin and Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai for their support towards the success of the event.



The Regional Director of Education Mr. Stephen Kwaku Owusu thanked the organisers and the traditional leadership for their good initiative for the region and assured of his office’s firm support in future events.



On his part, the Member of Parliament for the area, who was also a co-chairman for the programme, Hon. Alfred Obeng-Boateng, whose speech was read on his behalf by Mr. Anane Korsah congratulated the participants especially the winning school from his constituency and pledged his support towards building the educational sector of his area.

