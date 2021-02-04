Awuronsua D/A Primary School in dire need of teachers

Over the years, a lot of teachers have resisted being posted to rural areas in Ghana

Gladys Asamoah, the Headteacher of Awuronsua D/A Primary school in the Atiwa East in the Eastern Region has called on the Ghana Education Service to post more teachers to the school.

This,she said would help improve effective teaching and learning in the area.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Awuronsua, she said the whole school had only five teachers which she added was not helping to deliver quality education in the district.



She said workload on teachers who reported to school was unbearable thereby missing out some subject periods for most of the classes, especially the Kindergarten level.

Madam Asamoah also said the school building being was in a deplorable state and called on the Atiwa East District Assembly to help renovate it to help create an enabling environment for teachers and the pupils.



She said the school also lacked furniture to enable them to adhere to the social distancing put in place by the government to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.