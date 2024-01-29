Awutu Senya East NPP primaries: My bank account was blocked – Failed parliamentary aspirant

Eric Kweku Boateng

A disappointed parliamentary aspirant from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region, Eric Kweku Boateng, has alleged that financial inducements to delegates sabotaged his bid to become the party's elected parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Boateng claims that despite his confidence in winning the primary based on his competencies, monetary influences from his competitors, including the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson, impacted the outcome.



Mr. Boateng asserted that he was certain about his business acumen making a point for him but alleged that his fellow aspirants were offering GHS1000 per delegate, among other inducements.



He explained that his inability to match these financial gestures was due to his bank account being purportedly blocked a few days before the primary election.



He raised these allegations during an interview with Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, the host of the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, January 29, 2023.



Expressing his concern, Mr. Boateng who doubles as President of the Automobile Car Dealers Association revealed that at every branch he visited, he was informed about issues with his bank account, and only on the day after the primaries did he receive an alert confirming access to his account.

He emphasised the troubling aspect of such financial interference in internal party primaries.



Due to his inability to make substantial payments, he claimed to have garnered only eight votes at the end of the polls.



He acknowledged the role of money in the primaries and admitted to being significantly defeated.



Despite the setback, Mr. Boateng pledged his commitment to working for the victory of the NPP in the Awutu Senya East Constituency, noting that he would bide his time and learn from the political lessons of this experience.