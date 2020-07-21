General News

Awutu Senya chaos: Four suspects granted GHC120,000 bail

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit crime and causing harm

A circuit court in the Central Regional capital has granted a total of GHC¢120,000 bail to four suspects who were arrested in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in the Awutu Senya East Constituency Monday.

The court, presided by Dorinda Smith Arthur also ordered the four suspects to report to the Awutu Senya Divisional Command every Tuesday pending further investigations.



The ruling was made at a first court appearance when their Counsel Amponsah Dadzie, prayed the court for his clients to be admitted to bail.



The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and causing unlawful damage.



The suspects have been named as Sulley Razak, Majeed Amadu, Suleiman Yusuf and Razak Musah.



They are being accused of causing chaos at the Step to Christ Registration Center in the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region.



Armed men reportedly fired gunshots in the presence of the police compelling Electoral Commission officials and registrants to flee for safety.

Properties including three motorbikes were set ablaze in the process.



I wanted to scare them – ‘Rambo’ minister fires warning shots



In a shocking twist, the MP for the area, Mavis Hawa Koomson, had openly admitted to firing a warning shot on Monday at the registration center.



The Special Development Initiative Minister who was at the scene said she acted in self-defense.



“I can’t sit and watch people who are not from the constituency register and vote at Kasoa so I decided to go to the polling center to ensure foreigners don’t register… I took men to the center, none of my men had a weapon, I fired the warning shot myself,” the minister admitted to Accra-based Adom News.



But her action has received widespread condemnation as members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are calling for her resignation or dismissal.

