Axim Church of Pentecost Youth Ministry organises quiz competition for members

Some participants of the Bible quiz competition

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Axim Area Youth Ministry of The Church of Pentecost in the Western Region has organised a national youth quiz for its members.

Some junior and senior members participated in various categories such as Bible quiz competitions, Bible bee, current affairs quizes among others.



The age limit for the junior category was 13 to 19 years while the senior category was from 20 to 35 years.



The contestants for the Area Level were carefully selected from the Local and District Levels.



The organisers for this year's competition introduced the Bible Bee as new segment.



This segment created an avenue for the contestants to compete based on the number of the Bible verses they were conversant with.



However, the competitive nature of the quiz drew a lot of involvement from District Pastors and some key members of the church including the Axim Area Head, Apostle Philip Osei Korsah.

Participating Districts included the Nyamekwagyinla, Asasetre, Awiebo-Basake, Takinta, Samenye, Tikobo No.2, Tikobo No.1, Kegyina, Nsein, Esiama, Jaway Wharf and Axim.



At the end of the Quiz, Jaway Wharf District emerged the winner of the Junior Level with 46 points and Nsein District also won the Senior Category with 49 points.



Tikobo No.1 District also came second with 43 points and the third was Axim District with 39 points at the end of the Junior Category,



At the senior level, Kegyina District came second with 35 points and Samenye District took the third place with 29 points.



Francis Mieza of Takinta District emerged victorious in the Bible Bee competition at the Junior Level and David Aban of Kegyina District also won in the Bible Bee competition at the Senior Level.



The contestants for Jaway Wharf District who won the Junior Category were; Rita Afedzi and Juliana Mills.

The Axim Area Youth Ministry Leader, Pastor Isaac Fordjour, in his closing remarks, observed that the contestants could not answer questions concerning the history of the church well enough as compared to last year's contestants.



He, therefore, pledged to liaise with the Youth Coaches to train the next contestants very well.



According to him, the history of the church was meant to help the youth of the church to know more about the church.



"If you look at the standard for this year it looks like most of them (contestants) were getting the history wrong, I don't know, I don't want to conclude that they are not studying, for exams and quiz, you could study but you could be beaten and so is a point I have noted and I am going to impress upon their Youth Coaches to do more for another year so that they work more on the history and teach them, probably they studied but they were beaten so when you compare last year and this year, last year was better," he observed.

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor