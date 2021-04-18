Axim Church of Pentecost organizes national youth music contest for members

The Pentecost Flames Choir secured 241 points

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Axim Area Youth Ministry of the Church of Pentecost, in the Western Region, has organized a youth musical contest for its members.

This is the maiden contest being organized by the National Youth Ministry of the Church of Pentecost nationwide to select the best choirs from the District level, Area level, Regional level and meet at the national level for the grand finale.



According to the National Youth Director, Pastor Ebenezer Hagan, the National Youth Music Contest is an innovation to create space for young people and to encourage their musical talents in their Local Assemblies.



The Axim Area contest which was held at Aiyinasi Zion Assembly saw some experienced music experts as panels of judges.



However, the competitive nature of the contest drew a lot of involvement from District Pastors and other men of God amidst strict adherence to the Coronavirus safety protocols.



Out of the 23 Districts within the Axim Area, 18 Districts partook in the competition.

And at the end of the contest, the Pentecost Flames Choir of Elubo District emerged victorious with the songs entitled - Calvary and "Bedwazo Anwondele".



The Pentecost Flames Choir secured 241 points.



The second position went to Faithful Voice Choir of Elubo New Site District with 228 points with these two songs - "He reigns and Mo mmo ose mu ne din".



The third position also went to Voice of Calvary Choir of Half Assini District with 225 points with "For Am building a people and Nyamele keye la" as their songs.



The Anointed Singers of Esiama District secured the fourth position with 218 points with these two songs - "Zion Abandeden and It is a glorious church".

The fifth position went to the Heavenly Bells Choir of Abura District with 217 positions.



The rest of the participating districts were; Tikobo No.2, Nkroful, Kegyina, Nyamenlekwagyina, Aiyinasi, Samenye, Axim, Adubrim, Eikwe, Awiebo-Basake, Asasetre, Takinta, and Nsein.



Speaking to Daniel Kaku after the competition, the Axim Area Youth Ministry Leader of The Church of Pentecost, Pastor Isaac Fordjour, thanked the participating districts for making the maiden national youth music contest a very successful one.



"I'm very happy about how the various districts and its choirs comported themselves and how they also observed the Coronavirus safety protocols", he expressed his excitement.



He, therefore, seized the opportunity to encourage the Pentecost Flames Choir of Elubo District to go out and win the Regional contest and qualify for the national grand finale.

"I congratulate all the choristers for their outstanding performance. To Elubo Pentecost Flames Choir, I salute them and encourage them to go out and win the Regional contest so as to participate in the National grand finale", he said.



He also commended the panels of judges for their fairness and professionalism exhibited during the contest.



Pastor Isaac Fordjour urged the youth of the church to continue to lead good lives and also advised them to stay away from worldly things and rely on God for their help.



However, the Western Regional Music Contest is slated for May 9, 2021.