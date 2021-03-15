Axim St Augustinus wins Western Region Gold Fields Ghana inter-district quiz

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu, Contributor

St Augustinus JHS from Axim in the Nzema East Municipal of the Western Region has won the 2021 annual Sixth edition of the Western Region Inter-District Independence Day Quiz Competition held at Wassa Akropong last Thursday.

The Champions beat their closest contenders VRA International School from the Shama District with 36.5 points as against 36 points, whiles Peace International School representing the Jomoro Municipality placing third with 35 points, with the defending champions Tarkwa UMaT basic school placing fourth with 33 points.



BOPP Basic School from the Mpohor District placed fifth with 28 points with Services Basic School from the Takoradi Metro placed sixth with 27 points and RIIS Presby School from the Wassa Amenfi East placed 7th with 22 points.



The Champions took away a trophy, gold medals, a multipurpose printer machine, a Dell laptop, educational tablets for the three contestants, textbooks, plaques, certificates, school bags and t-shirts with the first runners taking away medals, laptop, certificates, tablets for the contestants, school bags, textbooks, T-Shirts, plaques, the second runners up Peace International School also receiving the same package.



Speaking at the occasion, the Vice President and Head of Goldfields West Africa, Mr Alfred Baku, the Special Guest of Honour whose speech was on his behalf by Mr Alex Obu-Simpson, Acting Vice President and Head of HR and Corporate Affairs of Goldfields West Africa commended Nananom for their continuous support towards promoting education in the region for the past six years, hence their interest to support such course by the traditional leadership of the region and assured of Gold Fields continues support in future events.



He added that "the competition aligns with Gold Fields' commitment to education why is the request to be the Headline Sponsor of this programme received the full support of our Executive Committee members. This is our commitment as a business to support Sustainable Development number 4 which focuses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.



On her part, Mrs Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asumah-Hinneh, the very special guest of Honour congratulated the participating schools and the planning committee for their focus on promoting education.

She urged the students to focus on their education and become better and responsible citizens in society.



The Chairman for the Occasion Tetrete Akuamoah Sekyim II and Paramount Chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area lauded the commitment of sponsors of the programme and called on them to put in place measures to sustain them such an initiative by the traditional leadership of the region.



He also advised students to eschew all manner of nefarious activities that will endanger their future chances.



The Managing Director of Perseus Mining Ghana Ltd, Dr Stephen Kofi Ndede underscore how relevant education falls within the vision of his company, thus committed to the supporting of the sector in its catchment areas over the past years.



He assured of Perseus Mine's commitment towards enhancing quality education in the region.



On his part, the Executive Chairman of the organising and planning committee Obrempong Hima Dekyi XIV and Omanhene of Upper Dixcove Traditional Area applauded sponsors such as Gold Fields Ghana Ltd for headlining the quiz programme on two consecutive times, Perseus Mining Ghana Ltd, Takoradi International Company Ltd (TICO-TAQA), BCM International Group as gold sponsors, Wayoe Engineering and Construction Ltd, Seedco Construction, Engineers and Planners, and Westfield as sponsors.

Others include BBS Construction, REF Engineering, Office of the Members of Parliament for Wassa Amenfi East, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Jomoro, Ellembelle, Evalue Ajomoro Gwira, Mpohor and Shama Constituencies for their immense contributions.



Obrempong Hima Dekyi highlighted that the quiz programme which an initiative of Nananom of the region has come to stay and urged all stakeholders to continue supporting Nananom's course aimed at promoting education and unity among the respective Municipal and Districts of the region.



The Western Regional Director of Education whose speech was read on his behalf by Mrs Binney thanked Nananom for their continuous support towards education and promised of the directorate's partnership.



Thirteen Municipal and Districts of the Western Region participated in the competition, namely, Wassa Amenfi East (Host), Wasa Amenfi Central and West, Prestea Huni Valley, Tarkwa Nsuaem, Mpohor, Ahanta West, Takoradi Metro, Shama, Wassa East, Nzema East, Ellembelle and Jomoro Municipal and Districts Assemblies.

