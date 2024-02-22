Ayéya and La Gallery forge pathways to empowerment at inspirational breakfast event

Signing of the MoU

Source: GNA

Ayéya, in collaboration with La Gallery Accra, proudly hosted a transformative breakfast event on Sunday 4th February 2024.

The gathering served as a platform to foster cross-cultural partnerships in both Africa & and the US and drive impactful initiatives in West Africa.



The event, held at La Gallery Accra, brought together stakeholders from various sectors, including a visiting delegation from Whole Foods Market, alongside esteemed participants from creative industries, diplomatic missions, government, and media.



The attendees discussed their shared objectives of economic empowerment, building global partnerships and promoting sustainable practices in the realms of art, design, and ethical commerce.



During the course of the event, a series of critical Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) were signed by senior stakeholders from key parties, symbolizing Ayéya's commitment to supporting fair trade practices and community projects in West Africa.



The first MOU solidified Ayéya's partnership with the Global Alliance for Community Empowerment (GACE), emphasizing a shared vision for community development and gender empowerment.



The second MOU established a collaboration between Ayéya and the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, highlighting efforts to address domestic violence and support victims in the region.





The final MOU marked the beginning of a partnership between Ayeya and La Gallery, the LAGA Foundation, representing a strategic blend of creativity, social responsibility, and innovation, thus, promising positive transformations in the West African community.



The event underscored Ayéya's dedication to fostering sustainable development and creating positive social impact in West Africa. Moving forward, Ayéya remains steadfast in its mission to empower communities and promote fair trade practices across the region.



Olowo-n'djo Tchala, the founder of AYEYA, added that “This gathering is evidence that through collective actions, our communities shall achieve cultural and economic independence.”



