Ayariga, Suhuyini, others to resign from Appointments Committee – ASEPA

Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson

Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson says Okudzeto Ablakwa will not be the only member of the minority caucus to quit the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

According to him, there are other members of the minority caucus who are ready to quit the Committee because their principles are not in line with the larger plan of the committee.



The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, resigned from Parliament’s Appointments Committee yesterday.



In a letter dated March 30, addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin, he explained that this was “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle”, this was the only reason he attributed to his resignation.

Reacting to his resignation, Mensah Thompson said, “Per the information I have, he was opposed a number of decisions the Committee and the minority caucus had reached. Okudzeto was not the only one in disagreement to such decisions, Mahama Ayariga, Alhassan Suhuyini were in disagreement with them too. I think we shouldn’t just expect the resignation of Okudzeto but Mahama Ayariga and Alhassan Suhuyini might also resign from the committee. If all things being equal, with the principles they have contrasting with that of the committee, I expect a lot more others to resign from the committee”.



Speaking to Don Kwabena Prah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, the ASEPA boss noted that it is frustrating to work with people who do not share the same principle as you.



He believes Okudzeto leaving the committee was not done out of malice. “I think it is a matter of principle. You hold a principle and you expect those you work with to also hold the same principles. But if they don’t’, then it is wise you bow out”.



To him, the collective interest of the group varied from that of Okudzeto and a few others.