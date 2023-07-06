Ayawaso Central MCE resigns on health grounds

Mohammed Quaye, immediate past Ayawaso Central MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ayawaso Central Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, Mohammed Quaye has resigned from his position due to ill health.

According to him, it has been his privilege and honour to serve the government of Ghana and contribute to the progress of the Ayawaso Central, however, his current health condition has significantly affected his ability to fulfill his duties and responsibilities effectively, despite his best efforts.



In a letter addressed to President Akufo-Addo, Hon. Quaye stated that “The nature of my illness requires extended medical treatment and a period of rest and recuperation.



"As much as I would like to continue serving in my role, I believe it would be in the best interest of the Municipality to have someone who can continue to maintain the high standards and efficiency that our government demands.”

He expressed his warmest and most heartfelt gratitude to the President for the opportunity he gave him to serve the country.



Hon. Quaye assured of his commitment to facilitating a seamless transfer of knowledge to his successor to ensure a continuous operation of the Municipal Assembly.