Ayawaso Central NCCE disappointed in Parliamentary Candidates

NCCE expressed disappointment for parties being absent

The Ayawaso Central Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has expressed grave disappointment over the inability of Parliamentary Candidates in the area to show up at its organized constituency parliamentary debate.

Mrs Rhoda Akuerteh, NCCE Ayawaso Central Municipal Director, expressed disappointment when candidates for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Convention People’s Party (CPP) and independent candidate failed to turn up leaving Madam Gifty Hammond of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) to interact with the electorates.



Mrs Akuerteh said the office officially invited all the candidates to take part in the debate but to her surprise, they failed to turn up, a situation she said was disrespectful to the electorates.



She noted that the debate was to offer the candidates the opportunity to interact with the electorates as the general election approached.



The NCCE Ayawaso Central District Director informed that it was time politicians took the electorates serious, saying such acts of disrespecting civic programmes should not be tolerated.

“We have five candidates contesting in Ayawaso Central Constituency but as you see only one has honoured the invitation, "she lamented.



She also stated that the debate was part of the NCCE’s constitutional mandate to ensure that persons who wanted to lead were subjected to serious scrutiny by the electorates to enable them to make informed decisions at the polls.



Mrs Akuerteh further advised the electorates to exercise their civic right to vote in the forthcoming general elections.