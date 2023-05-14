Ayawaso East primaries: The silent MP remains undefeated at party level

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East Constituency, Naser Mahama Toure

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East Constituency, Naser Mahama Toure, has been retained after the NDC parliamentary primaries.

Naser Mahama Toure had a keen contest against Baba Jamal, who was once a Parliament member for the Akwatia Constituency.



Naser Mahama Toure was elected Member of Parliament in 2012 and has since retained his seat.



He has won his seat three consecutive times despite his deafening silence in parliament.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, he said his silence does not mean he is not working in the constituency.



“You know how parliament works; you talk when there is a need to talk. Some of our work is mostly at the committee level. For me, all I believe in is to make sure I work in my community, and they like me because I changed the lives of people,” he explained.

He added that he believes that his constituents keep voting for him because, he has fulfilled his promises and has impacted the community.



"Some MPs make noise in Parliament, but when you visit their constituency, you don't see any changes. If you enter Nima today, you will notice a lot of changes from pavement blocks, to the construction of roads, bridges and other major projects," he added.



