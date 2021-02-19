Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly presents items to PWDs

Items given to Persons With Disabilities

The Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly has presented chest freezers, refrigerators, laptops, sewing machines, bags of rice, wheelchairs, and cash donations to 45 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the area in Accra.

The items were purchased out of the three per cent share of the Assembly’s Common to support the PWDs in their economic activities to improve their living conditions.



Mr Aminu Mohammed, the Municipal Chief Executive who made the presentation urged the beneficiaries to desist from selling the items and rather use them profitably to enhance their living standard.



Ms Theresa Akutu, the Director of Social Welfare of the Assembly in an interview with the Ghana News Agency implored the beneficiaries to use the gadgets for their intended purposes whiles maintaining them to prolong their life-span.

She explained that before the purchase of the items, a team of officials from the Assembly embarked on need assessment of the PWDs in the community to determine their specific requirements.



“We also monitor the activities of the PWDs to ensure that they do not abuse the assistance provided them because of past experience where some beneficiaries could not use the items as a result of electricity cost,” Ms Akutu said.



She said the Assembly was trying to put in place measures to further assist the PWDs to reap the best from the donations they receive whiles encouraging those who were interested in skills training to avail themselves.