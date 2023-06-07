1
Menu
News

Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC Chairman suspended

Ayawaso West NDC Chairman Suspended constituency chairman, Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Greater Accra Regional Executive Committee of National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Chairman, Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey from the party for six months.

The Greater Accra branch of the party stated that Aborbi-Ayitey has been suspended because he addressed the media on internal party issues which is in breach of article 48(8) of the Party’s Constitution as amended at the 9th Congress.

“Consequently, he has been suspended for six (6) months and referred to the Regional Disciplinary Committee in accordance with article 48(1),” the Greater Regional Secretary of NDC, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie explained in a letter to Mr. Aborbi-Ayitey.

Below is the statement of suspension:



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb

To advertise with GhanaWeb



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Kwahu Nkwatia Chief convicted for contempt
Anyidoho booms on June 4th
Aspiring NPP PC throws support behind Kennedy Agyapong
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong