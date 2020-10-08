Ayawaso West takes PWDs off street with business support

Thirty-six PWD’s benefitted from the disbursement and were full of gratitude.

The Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly has disbursed relief items to Persons with Disabilities (PWD’s) in the area.

The items according to the assembly including computers, sewing machines, freezers, ovens, etc were part of the assembly’s efforts to taking these persons off the streets and engaging them in profitable businesses.



MCE for the area Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah said the items were given out for free, funded by the assembly’s internally generated funds.



Speaking to the media, Mrs Owusu-Ahinkorah noted “thirty-six PWD’s from various categories including the physically challenged, blind, deaf, etc have benefited from this gesture. This time we increased the number per the president’s directive. We included ovens and cylinders, computers, deep freezers, industrial leather sewing machines, etc.”

She further encouraged beneficiaries to desist from going on the streets to beg. “When we go out on monitoring and we have given you items and we find you on the streets you will be penalized,” she said.



“Make good use of these items, use it to work, and take care of yourselves and your families,” she urged.



A beneficiary Charity Ansah told starrfm.com.gh “God bless madam. I’ll use it for what it’s meant to be used for. I got a deep freezer and money. I’ll use the money to buy water into the fridge for sale.” Ansah Charity, twenty.