‘Ayekoo’ – Akuapem-North MP commends farmers

Member of Parliament for Akuapem-North in the Eastern Region has extolled the role being played by farmers as an essential part of the country’s development and survival which contributions must be rewarded.

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei in congratulating farmers during the 36th National Farmers Day celebrations on Friday said the country’s survival largely depended on its dedicated farmers and the government would continue to remember and reward them.



“We reward farmers every year because if they are not there, we are not there. If farmers are not there, the work of herbalists would be in vain. Those of us who eat would also not have anything to eat. So we say ayekoo to all of you farmers,” she praised.



The MP in pointing out the significance of the Farmers’ Day said it was evidence of the government’s reverence for farmers.



“We don’t demean your work, we won’t disregard you. Your work is important to us which is the reason this government since its inception continues to remember you. We have put in place several measures to ensure that farming becomes attractive,” said the legislator.

To buttress her point of government’s commitment to the agric sector, the NPP MP and Deputy Minister for Information reiterated a number of government policies including the Rearing for Food and Jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development, Planting for Food and Jobs, etc. which has not only stopped the annual practice of importation of certain foodstuffs including tomatoes, onion, cassava, plantain, etc. from neighboring Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso but also put Ghana in a position to export foodstuffs to other countries.



The 36th Farmers’ Day celebrations at Akuapem-North saw Suleiman Ahmed, a 57-year-old farmer from Konko walked home a proud man after he was adjudged the 2020 Best Famer held at Larteh.



The event held on the theme: "Ensuring Agribusiness development under COVID-19: opportunities and challenges", saw 14 farmers including one woman being awarded at the colorful durbar.

