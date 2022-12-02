Ayensuano MP sends message of condolence to Mexico over demise of Ambassador

Teddy Nana Yaw Addi, Ayensuano MP with H.E. Enrique Escorza (left)

Source: Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma, Contributor

On behalf of the good people of Ayensuano, the Member of Parliament Hon. Teddy Nana Yaw Addi has conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the United Mexico States.

The condolence message was with regard to the sudden demise of H.E. Enrique Escorza, Mexican Ambassador to Ghana and concurrently to Gambia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.



According to the MP, H.E. Enrique was such an amazing Ambassador and Diplomat who drew many close through the developmental agenda and progress of societies.

"We have had close acquaintance since I paid a courtesy call on him in July last year. It’s very heartbreaking and unfortunate we cannot continue our plans for the good people of Ayensuano. My heartfelt condolences once again to his family and the good people of Mexico," the MP stated.



H.E. Enrique was pronounced dead on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.