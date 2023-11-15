Ayensuano residents root for Ida Adjoa Asiedu

MP hopeful for Ayensuano Constituency, Ida Adjoa Asiedu

Source: Dieu Media Ghana

Scores of residents in some of the farming communities in the Ayensuano Constituency in the Eastern Region are appealing to the delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to vote for Ida Adjoa Asiedu to become the NPP parliamentary candidate for the area to enable her contest the parliamentary seat for the 2024 elections.

According to the residents, they are eager to vote for Adjoa Ida, who, in the 2020 parliamentary election contested the former Member of Parliament for the area then incumbent Ayeh Paye but lost the elections.



The residents explained that they have tried all the male candidates in the area, and haven’t achieved any significant developmental projects in the deprived communities across the constituency, adding that Ida who hasn’t become an MP, has single-handedly embarked on numerous activities to develop some of the communities.



The commuters who spoke to newsmen over the weekend noted that Ida Asiedu has



reshaped some of the roads, and built a tissue factory at Anom, where some of the youth have been employed, among others, which they believe she will do more when given the nod.



They also threatened to vote against any candidate when presented on the ticket of the NPP.

Ida Adjoa Asiedu, on Tuesday, passed through the vetting process and picked number 1 on the ballot. She is contesting with four strong men, including the former NPP MP, Samuel Ayeh-Paye, and Mark Okraku-Mantey, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, who is making his first attempt.



However, addressing the media after filing, Ida Adjoa Asiedu was confident she was the best candidate to win back the Ayensuano parliamentary seat for the NPP.



“The Constituency is at the crossroads. We are confronted with the decision to remain an orphan constituency or present an acceptable candidate to restore our relevance in the political space by winning back our seat”.



“Ghanaian electorates now vote for parliamentary candidates based on their worth



and not necessarily the political party they belong to. The worth of an aspirant is measured by; What the person has done in her private capacity to advance the development of public resources", she said.

"Going into the 2024 elections, the changing dynamics in the voting pattern in Ayensuano make it imperative for our party to put its best foot forward. It is in this light, that, we do not need a soothsayer to tell us, that, Ida Adjoa



Asiedu is the best foot for the NPP going into the 2024 general election”, she added.



She continued that her outfit has rolled out a community intervention project dubbed "Impacting Communities, Improving Livelihood,” aimed at improving various deplorable roads in farming communities, enhancing quality education, youth empowerment, and healthcare.



In terms of job creation, she has constructed a Paper Mill manufacturing company at Anumin the Constituency for the production of tissue papers and other paper



products under the One District One Factory initiative.

She assured that the power of education will be leveraged under her leadership as MP for the area by sponsoring and securing scholarship opportunities for brilliant students in the constituency to pursue engineering, medicine, Law, and other tertiary-related programs as part of the broader plan to break the quagmire of poverty.



Ida Adjoa Asiedu further said she will relentlessly continue to mobilize resources through her not-for-profit social intervention program “the Abadae3 Care Plan,” to aid poor and vulnerable families in the Constituency.



However, she assured of supporting farmers in the area by establishing 100,000-capacity nurseries, mobilizing agrochemicals and various farm inputs to support farmers at subsidized prices, and most importantly lobbying for the rehabilitation of roads to all farming communities in the area.