BAG signs MOU with UEW’s Health, P.E, Recreation and Sports Department to promote Badminton

The Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of Education’s (UEW) Health, Physical Education (P.E), Recreation and Sports (HPERS) Department to promote and grow Badminton in Ghana.

At a signing ceremony at the University of Education, Winneba, the MOU would establish and undertake cooperative programmes in the areas of badminton research, badminton university course, training, scholarships, technical and physical education for athletes and technical development in sport management, and administration.



Following the announcement, the BAG President Evans Yeboah said, “Our collaboration with the University of Education is another great step forward for Ghana Badminton’s growth. We are hopeful about this development and the partnership with the University is in line with our 2024 strategic growth of building partnerships with educational institutions in the country.



“This MOU agreement would not only promote educational research and sports development for Ghana Badminton ecosystem but offers opportunities and access for our Badminton World Federation (BWF) University course for the students at the University.”



The Ghana Badminton’s BWF Shuttle Time University Course on graduation would offer two national and International Certification to HPERS students at the university, while the national federation would provide the knowledge and support required to deliver fun, safe, and enjoyable badminton lessons assisting the university and college students undertaking to teach physical education and sports-related courses at the University of Education, Winneba.



The University of Education HPERS Head of Department, Dr. Ernest Yeboah Acheampong commented, “This MOU brings together our expanding core values as a sports department of the University of Education. This partnership includes the exchange of expertise, programmes, training, and helping our University students with a leap head in research, sports management with a well-organised national sporting association. Already the BWF Research Grant is something we look forward to some for our students to identify themselves with Badminton related research proposals.

“We have also availed our facilities and management with the national association, and we will want to work with the best in sports management and Ghana Badminton Association delights us to have this agreement in place. We’re looking forward to working alongside the Ghana Badminton as the first-ever sporting association in this mammoth collaboration for our mutual benefit.”



A senior lecturer at the HPERS Department, Prof. Humphrey Pufaa who shared his highlights of the need for national associations to partner with University’s for scientific methods of approach and guidance in benefiting from the accredited programmes that the Universities offer, was elated about the beginning path between the two organisations.



The Shuttle Time University Course had grown its popularity mainly in the Pan Africa region, with 68% of the courses delivered, followed by 29% delivered in Europe and 3% in Asia regions.



With the spurring the growth of Badminton Sport, the University of Education would be the first University in Africa in the last decade to run the national and international Badminton Course and are on the road to be globally accredited for the teaching of Badminton in a university.