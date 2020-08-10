General News

BBC Africa Eye and Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose Covid-19 PPE racket

The staff in question were suspended by the Ridge hospital for privately selling PPE

An Africa Eye undercover investigation has revealed that some staff at the Ridge hospital in Accra, Ghana have been selling vital PPE for personal profit.

As the pandemic reached Ghana, the country faced a severe lack of essential protective equipment like face shields, masks and suits.



As the Ghanaian government pushed hospitals to gather as much PPE as they could, the country rallied round to help. Donors provided thousands of items for frontline medical staff fighting the virus.



Yet, despite these efforts, over 200 doctors have been infected by Covid-19, with a lack of adequate PPE often cited as one of the causes.



At the height of the crisis, reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas received multiple reports that some staff at Ghana’s biggest hospital were cashing in on the crisis by secretly selling PPE.



Going undercover, Anas and his team purchased multiple items of potentially life-saving PPE from some hospital staff members, items that could have been the difference between life and death for colleagues working directly with Coronavirus patients.

Following an internal investigation, the staff in question were suspended by the Ridge hospital for privately selling PPE in breach of hospital rules.



But questions remain. How much of more Ghana’s vital PPE has gone missing? And how many lives could it have saved?



To watch the news cut click on the link below:





Source: BBC Africa Eye

