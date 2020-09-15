General News

BECE 2020: Accra Mayor tours centres in Accra

Mohammed Adjei Sowah interacting with some BECE candidates

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, in the company of officials from the Metro Education Directorate and some other officials of the assembly today toured some Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) centres in Accra.

He wished the candidates the best of luck and advised them to abide by all examination rules as well as observe all COVID-19 protocols throughout the examination period.



“You should be wearing the nose mask not just here but everywhere because it is now part of us”, he emphasised.

The MCE further urged them to pursue their education to higher heights.



Some centres the team visited were; Accra Academy, Police Depot and St. Theresa’s School among others.

Source: Accra Metropolitan Assembly

