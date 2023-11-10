BECE 2023: Entire results of 110 school candidates cancelled for various suspected offences

The results were cancelled for various suspected offences

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has cancelled the entire results of 110 school candidates and 2 private candidates in the just-ended Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The results were cancelled for various suspected offences.



The candidates had their subject results cancelled for bringing foreign materials, namely, “prepared notes, textbooks and printed materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates;”



WAEC further cancelled the entire results of “41 school candidates and 1 private candidate for possession of mobile phones in the examination hall,” while the subject results of 180 school candidates and 4 private candidates have been withheld “for various suspected offences.”



Also, the subject results of 312 school candidates for bringing foreign materials in the just-ended.

The Council further cancelled the subject results of 3 private candidates for the same offence.



Meanwhile, the Council is scrutinising scripts of 22,270 candidates, in certain subjects for reported “cases of mass cheating.”



Their results may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations.