BECE: It’s depressing that teachers took 1 Cedi and 2 Cedi to help candidates cheat – Kwaku Azar

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare fondly called Kwaku Azar has decried the leakage of examination questions yet again in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), noting that it is depressing that teachers took 1 Cedi or 2 Cedi from the candidates so as to help them cheat during the Mathematics paper leading to their arrest.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC), which conducts the BECE, has confirmed that the Mathematics paper that was taken yesterday was leaked to the candidates.



This, the legal luminary says, may point to assertions that leakages have been normalised in the country.



“Once again, WAEC has confirmed that questions have leaked. Even more depressing is the news that some teachers were arrested for collecting ?2 and ?1 from their students to help them in the mathematics exams.

It seems these things have become par for the course,” he wrote on Facebook sighted by MyNewsGh.com



Some teachers in Obuasi, who took money from the candidates, and were supplying them with answers to the Mathematics questions were arrested.



Reports of examination leakages have become a yearly affairs, with people pointing accusing fingers in every direction. While some put the blame at the doorsteps of WAEC, others insist that teachers, parents and guardians should take the blame for going to great lengths to secure leaked questions for the candidates.

