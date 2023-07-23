BECE candidate, other drown at Hununya

File photo

A final year Junior High School pupil preparing to write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) beginning August 7, 2023, has drowned at Hununya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality in the Eastern region.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon, July 22, 2023.



Starr News has gathered that a national service teacher with Nkurakan M/A Basic School took the victim and one other student to his backyard garden farm at Hununya to work for him.



After the work, the students went to river ponpon, a major river which takes source from Boti waterfall, to wash themselves.



However, the final year JHS student slipped and fell into the river.



His colleague tried to save him but also nearly drowned however was rescued.



Both were retrieved and rushed to Eastern Regional hospital in Koforidua but the final year student was confirmed dead on arrival.

The other was treated and discharged.



The National Service Teacher was arrested to assist investigations.



In a related but separate development, a 15year old boy and a class 6 pupil of Islamic Primary School, Begoro in Fanteakwa North district in Eastern region has also drowned in an open manhole.



The deceased, Mustapha Abdul-Rakim, reportedly slipped and fell into the manhole during a heavy downpour.



Water in the manhole was drained with water pumping machine before his lifeless body was retrieved.