BECE candidates in Bolgatanga Municipality content with exams

Candidates of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), in the Bolgatanga Municipality are so far content with the on-going examinations, saying the papers were not too difficult for them.

When the Ghana News Agency visited some of the examination centres in the Municipality, on Tuesday, the second day of the examination, some of the candidates said they were happy to be able to write the exams and also realize that the questions were within their capability.



“I am happy because, when the pandemic came and schools were closed down, we heard stories that it would not be possible for us to write this year, but, we are happy that it has become possible”, Asumgurime Christowell, a student of the Fountain Gate International School in Winkogo stated.



Another student of the school, Master Aduko Daniel Nsolemna, thanked the authorities for paving way for the final year students to sit in for the exams despite the Covid-19 pandemic.



“Our juniors are at home because of the pandemic and we have been called back to come and write the exams. We are happy and hope to do well”.

At the Zamse Senior High Technical School, Ms Asamiska Monica Abaa, of the OLA School Complex said they were taken through days of intensive tuition and mock examinations, to prepare them ahead of the final exams. “With the preparation we made and the papers we have so far written, we have confidence that we will excel with ease”.



“The paper was manageable and within all the areas we covered in school. We thank God for the opportunity given us to write this exam”, another student of the OLA School Complex, Master Akangadi Fabius said.



As at the time of the visit, the students had finished writing the first paper of the day, Integrated Science and were optimistic of excelling in the examination. In all, 22, 532 students made up of 10, 757 males and 11, 775 females from 611 schools in the Upper East Region are sitting for the exams in 90 examination centres.



Meanwhile, all Covid-19 safety protocols at the examination centres visited were observed to ensure the safety of the students and their teachers.

