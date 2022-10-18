0
BECE takes off in Atebubu-Amantin

BECE GHANA.png File photo

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart

This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination BECE took off successfully this morning at all seven designated centers in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality.

A visit to the Atebubu Senior High School center early this morning saw a number of pupils getting themselves ready for the examinations which will cover a total of nine subjects.

According to Mr. Charles Amoah the municipal examinations coordinator of the Ghana Education Service, a total of 1,723 candidates made up of 874 males and 849 females from 76 schools both public and private are sitting for the examinations.

He said his outfit is deploying 71 invigilators and nine police officers across all seven centers to ensure an incident-free exercise.

The five-day examination is expected to end on Friday.

