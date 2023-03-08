BHC Accra hosts joint military headquarters for Operation Flintlock 2023

Harriet Thompson delivering her welcome address

Source: Ernest Manu, Contributor

The British High Commission in Accra has been announced host for the joint military headquarters of Operation Flintlock 2023.

The Flintlock exercise is designed to strengthen the ability of key partner nations to counter violent extremist organizations, collaborate across borders and provide security for their people, while respecting human rights and building trust with civilian populations.



The robust participation of African and international partners reflects a mutual commitment to countering malign activity and violent extremism throughout the Sahel and West Africa region.



Twenty-nine nations and approximately 1,300 personnel will participate in Flintlock 2023. Combined military and law enforcement exercise will take place in Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire from March 1-15, 2023.



Speaking at the launch of the joint military headquarters in Accra, British High commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson said: “Although operations and exercises will take place across Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire; the UK is delighted to be hosting the Joint Multinational Headquarters right here at the British High Commission. We welcome you all. It is the bonds that we will form, the lessons that we will learn, and the strategies we will share here and throughout this Operation that will grow our collective ability to adapt to and overcome the very real threats that we see to regional peace and security.”



In his speech Deputy Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa Colonel Robert Zyla said: “With the establishment of this headquarters, our mentors from around the world have worked alongside SOCAFRICA and USAFRICOM teammates to incorporate and expand our legal and engagement operations”.



Colonel Robert Zyla also noted “Understanding how intelligence, evidence collection, and common procedures enable us to better incorporate law enforcement and military units, ensuring those taken into custody are properly tried in the justice system and further reinforces the rule of law”.

Headquarters operations will test and strengthen participants’ ability to collectively address regional security challenges through a comprehensive scenario involving command and control of simulated participants at various outstations.



“While Flintlock is at its core a military exercise, but this Operation will also see temporary medical and dental clinics working with communities to support healthcare provision, as well as women, peace and security events and initiatives taking place, which is particularly important as we mark and celebrate International Women’s Day tomorrow” Harriet Thompson Added.



This year, participating African nations include Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, Togo and Tunisia. Other international participants include Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.











