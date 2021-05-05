BIC® launches BIC® Junior Art Master Challenge for basic schools

BIC® believes that Art plays an important role in society

BIC®, a leading global stationery brand has launched the BIC® Junior Art Master Challenge.

The competition which is under the theme “My Covid Experience” Is designed for basic schools. It seeks to provide an avenue for pupils of selected schools to artistically express their Covid 19 experiences.



BIC® believes that Art plays an important role in society. For this reason, the brand has for the past 40 years been a leading advocate and supporter of the Art industry - providing platforms for artists around the world to creatively express their inspirations through the creation of various art forms including portraits, designs, and sculptures.



Addressing guests and dignitaries at the launch, Mr Leonard Ehouabolet, Senior Marketing Manager, BIC® West and Central Africa said the BIC® JUNIOR ART MASTER CHALLENGE draws direct inspiration from the success story of the BIC® Art Master Challenge, a similar competition organized for professional artists across Africa.



In the wake of the Covid 19 Pandemic, however, the brand has had to depart from its regular schools’ activations which attract large gatherings. In its stead, innovative and thought-stimulating activities such as the BIC® JUNIOR ART MASTER CHALLENGE have been introduced to effectively engage the brand’s core publics.



He stressed that Africa is blessed with a lot of talent in the field of Art. But to make giant strides and become competitive on the global stage, there is the need for the continent to consciously create avenues that nurture talent and add great value to artistic ability.

He also highlighted the need for the continent to focus on developing Art from the grassroots, thereby bringing to the fore, the essence of organizing such an engaging competition among children.



Mr. Ehouabolet further opined that art plays a significant role in the life and development of a child such as their Communication, Problem-Solving, Social, Emotional and Fine Motor Skills as well as Self-Expression and Creativity. As such, their involvement in the BIC® Junior Art Master Challenge would give them a much-needed boost in their development.



“Though Art may seem like a fun engagement for many, its significance in helping to expand the child’s ability to interact with the world around them and providing a new set of skills for self-expression and communication cannot be understated”, he emphasised.



Speaking about the modalities for the competition, Mr George Nkorsah, Business Development Manager for Ghana-Cameroon cluster said, “To ensure fair participation, participants have been grouped into two categories - the Junior Category which comprises pupils from classes 3 to 5 and the Senior Category from classes 6 to JHS 3.



He, therefore, advised teachers and parents to strictly follow the guidelines for the competition to prevent disqualification of entries and further called on them to encourage their wards to embark on a colourful journey with BIC® in its hunt for Ghana’s Junior Art master.

Details of the Competition are as follows:



• For fair participation, pupils will be grouped into two categories, the Junior category which will comprise pupils from classes 3 to 5 and the Senior category which will be constituted by pupils from classes 6 to JHS 3.



• Participants will be required to artistically express their Covid experience on an art paper provided by the organizers.



• Entry works must be done by PUPILS without any professional help from guardians and/or a professional.



• For an entry to be valid, participants are to take pictures of the artwork together with the BIC® stationery used for creating it.

• Parents are required to sign a consent form attached to the art paper given to participants.



• Valid entries will be reviewed and scored a judging panel led by the renowned Ghanaian artist and sculptor Enam Bosokah.



• The first-placed pupil from each category will be invited to battle other winners from other schools at the Grand Finale to be held at the National Theatre.



• Winners from the Grand finale will be rewarded with educational scholarship and products from BIC®.



• All participants from both the school level and the Grand Finale will also be rewarded with products from the sponsor.

• All Art teachers to be appointed by their respective schools as competition coordinators will also be rewarded by BIC®.