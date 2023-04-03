BMA stops businessman from dredging Oda River

Henry Opoku Ware

The Bekwai Municipal Assembly (BMA) has issued a stern warning to faceless individuals to stay away from engaging in illegal mining in the name of dredging water bodies there.

The Oda River, which passes through Anwiankwanta near Bekwai also serves the people as the only source of drinking.



According to Spatial Planning Committee members of the local Assembly, it has enough information suggesting some chiefs are in partnership with individuals to mine gold in the Oda River despite a ban on illegal small-scale mining activities in Ghana.



The Bekwai Municipal Assembly earlier granted authorization to a businessman cum politician, one Henry Opoku Ware, who hails from the area, to dredge the Oda River for six good months.



However, an internal memo sighted from the Assembly reads:" The request therefore cannot be granted as such, and you are being asked by the Spatial Planning Committee to stop work with immediate effect”



This comes after the youth in Abenkyim and Anwiankwanta in the municipality suspected the reason behind the so-called dredging is to prospect for gold in the water bodies.

The residents are also accusing their MCE, Kwaku Kyei Baffour of doing little to protect their lands from environmental degradation, among others alleging galamsey is already ongoing in some parts of the municipality.



"The main reason why they want to dredge the Oda River is to prospect for gold. The river is full of gold and we know that already. What is beating our minds is, how can exactly do you want that has to take you six months to finish it? What type of work is that? We're not fools, and we are going to resist them...



"To the MCE, he must also wake. How can you allow someone to dredge Oda River just like that? Oda is our body and soul and that will not happen under us.



Hon. Kyei Baffour must come clear. We're appealing to Otumfuo and President Akufo-Addo to also speak out on this development' an opinion leader, Yaw Agyei said.



Mr. Opoku Ware, popularly called OWASS has announced his intention to contest the Bekwai parliamentary seat of the ruling New Patriotic Party should the party open a nomination for prospective party members to do so.