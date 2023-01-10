BMW, AFA to ATADWE: Some acronyms for contenders in NPP flagbearership race

NPP flag | File photo

Source: GNA

Outgoing Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen on January 5 tendered in his resignation as minister with the view to focus on his presidential ambition.

Other rumoured contenders for the flagbearership race is Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto



Others who are in the race include Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.



Whilst it is not clear who developed them, the use of acronyms are becoming popular as the race heats up, some of them sighted by Peace FM online are as follows:



• Bawumia Must Win – BMW



• Allan For All – AFA



• Ken Is Special – KIS

• Joe Over Them — JOT



• Workaholic Akoto Tops All – WATA



• Agyapong The Assured, Dedicated & Workaholic Engineer – ATADWE



Indeed, there are interesting times ahead as NPP will choose its flagbearer this year.



Observers believe it is too close to call and too early to tell and as the year progresses, it will become clear who will win.



The NPP's presidential primary will take place later this year ahead of the busy 2024 election season with the party looking to 'Break The Eight' - reference to the 8-year cycle where a ruling party loses power as has been the case since 1992.