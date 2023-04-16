BMW means 'Bawumia Must Wait' - Suhuyini mocks Vice President's aide

Alhassan Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North

Tamale North Member of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini has redefined the political acronym, BMW as relates to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

A support group of Bawumia's presidential flagbearer bid is known by the acronym which means 'Bawumia Must Win.' Among its senior most advocates Farouk Aliu Mahama and Chairman Wontumi.



Suhuyini, however, has redefined it to mean 'Bawumia Must Wait' in a Facebook jab at the vice president's aide, Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini.



The MP had posted a brithday message to Bawumia's aide on April 9, 2023.



The post contained a video of some security service officials dancing to a traditional song which had the name of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in it.

He captioned the post: "Dedicated to Ntizo Lawyer Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini on his birthday. May Allah bless you with His best gifts today and always."



In commenting under the post, the aide posted a photo of Suhuyini and Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu sharing a light moment by the roadside presumably in Tamale.



He captioned the photo: "What was leader saying to you after the vote ? SMH.



Thanks Nbeli."

Then Suhuyini hit back: "Ni Bawumia Must Wait(BMW)."



He did not specify whether Bawumia must wait in the flagbearership race or in the presidential race, that is if he beats among others Alan Kyerematen, Kennedy Agyapong and Francis Addai-Nimoh to become NPP flagbearer for the 2024 polls.



See a screenshot of their exchange below:









