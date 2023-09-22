BOST MD shares success story at Africa Public Sector Conference

MD of BOST, Edwin Provencal with Board Chairman , Ekow Hackman

Source: kwabena Adu Koranteng, Contributor

The Managing Director of BOST, Edwin Alfred Nii Obodai Provencal, has addressed

dignitaries at the Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA) on the



performance and the achievement of the state-owned firm. This was after it won three awards at the event.



The high-level dialogue that focused on the future of energy & green economy for



sustainable development was part of the 2023 Africa Public Sector Conference held in Nairobi Kenya on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

The dialogue, which was held on the sidelines of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS)



2023, focused on the various initiatives that organizations are implementing as part of their contribution to the transition to cleaner fuels and a green economy across the continent of Africa and the challenges encountered during the implementation.



In articulating the position of BOST, the MD indicated that the commencement of the company’s realignment was in line with the transition from an oil company to a company, which began with the change of name from Bulk Oil Storage and



Transportation Limited Company (BOST) to Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation

Limited Company (BEST).



He mentioned some initiatives being executed by the company including building



additional pipelines and barges to connect our depots which will reduce the number of BRVs on the road, ultimately reducing our carbon footprints. He further mentioned the company’s plan to focus on `LPG, which is a transition fuel.



Furthermore, he mentioned the carbon sinks initiative where the company, in

collaboration with the Forestry Commission, seeks to plant one million trees annually to capture the carbon within BOST’s operational areas. In the long term, the MD indicated that the company will focus more on gas including Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Overall, the Managing Director indicated BOST’s commitment to transition to cleaner fuels and a green economy.



The APSCA awards night which was held on Friday, September 8, 2023, was focused



on honoring and recognizing outstanding public sector agencies, and individuals, in various capacities of government across the continent of Africa, who have demonstrated excellence in service delivery. The ceremony was attended by high-ranking government officials from Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, and Botswana.



BOST wins three awards at APSCA 2023:

BOST bagged three awards at the 2023 Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards



(APSCA). The company won the award for the “Most Transformed Public Sector Agency of the Year as well as the “Public Sector Team of the Year- Silver”.



Overall, the managing Director, Edwin Nii Obodai Provencal won the prestigious “Public Sector CEO of the Year” award! The Managing Director was present at the awards ceremony and personally received the awards. He was joined at the ceremony by the board chairman, Ekow Hackman. Also present were Maame Pokua Appiah, Executive Assistant to the Managing Director, Harriet Amoah, General Counsel and Head of Legal Services, Ato Amissah Wilson, General Manager of Corporate Planning, and Kwabena Appiah, Head of IT.



These awards are a recognition of the performance of the company and our managing director during the year 2022.