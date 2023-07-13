BOST donates exercise books to impacted communities in Kumasi

Officials of BOST, and some basic pupils displaying the exercise books received from the donation

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has donated exercise books to schools in Kaase and its impacted areas as part of their 100,000 exercise books education support project.

The project which was introduced by the company some years ago is a long term project that the company has been doing from past years. The donation which has become part of the company's routine activities benefited schools such as the Kaase M/A Primary and JHS among others.



5000 exercise books were distributed to about 975 students of which each student is entitled to receiving five (5) books to enhance their studies and to relief some part of stress from parents and guidance.



Speaking in an interview with the press, Yaw Antwi- Dadzie who is the cooperate social responsibilities and protocol manager, addressed that, the company have had a huge plan to support the impacted communities in the field of education.



He said the company has however embarked on scholarship measures that have enrolled 50 young boys and girls into the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) with the sponsorship of 1.5 Million Ghana Cedis to polish them in knowledge and skills that could help them have much experience in engineering field for the betterment of the nation.

After receiving the donation, the headmistress for Kaase M/A Primary and KG, Ewura Rita Dela thanked the BOST company for the support they have given to the schools and she assured that, this kind of gesture has released some pressure from the teachers and parents and it was going to help the students to study well.



Stretching on the challenges facing the schools, the headmistress indicated that the schools were faced with some challenges such as infrastructure deficit, lack of computer laboratory and school uniforms for most students.



According to her, most students usually attend school in their home attire which was not helping. She has however appealed to BOST and other philanthropist individuals to come to their aid.