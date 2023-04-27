BOST signs MoU with MoE for the sponsorship of 50 engineering students

Head of Legal at BOST Madam Harriet Amoah and Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Aduwtwum in shot

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Education to pay for the education of 50 engineering students enrolled at the University of Mines and Technology Tarkwa.

The BOST Scholarship Scheme which forms part of the state-owned company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) will cover the 4-year university education of the 50 beneficiaries.



Delivering the opening address at a ceremony for the signing of the MoU at its head office on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Head of Legal at BOST, Harriet Amoah gave a brief background about the scheme.



“On the 9th of December 2021, the Ministry of Education wrote to BOST to partner it to provide scholarship to needy but brilliant students throughout the country to pursue Engineering and Computer Science Degrees/courses at seven (7) public universities in the country.



“BOST responded positively in line with its CSR policy on education but insisted that such sponsorships rom the company should go directly to its impacted communities in the country,” she said.



She said the company together with the ministry of education visited areas impacted by the operations of BOST and selected the 50 beneficiaries out of over 200 candidates.



“Today, as we speak, the selected students have started their schooling at the Tarkwa School of Mines,” she added.

On his part, the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum expressed appreciation to BOST for heeding to their call and giving the beneficiaries who are from poor homes and deprived communities an opportunity to secure a better future.



“Without education I will not be sitting in front of you. My mom didn’t go to school, my dad didn’t go to school and I am the minister of education. That should tell you something and all of us probably some of us couldn’t have had the chance of sitting in this beautiful space had it not been for education.



“So when BOST decided to support us I was super happy. I met MD and I didn’t have to do any convincing, he said it’s right in line with their CSR and they are here to support,” he noted.



Mr Adutwum noted that the scheme fits into the overall policy of government to improve access to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education.



“We are pursuing an education agenda that is apolitical it is an agenda that will change the course of history of this nation and that is what I have been tasked by the President of the Republic Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Engineering (STEM) is his vision and that is why we are building STEM schools across the country. I am an agenda pusher,” he stated.





At a total cost of GH₵1.5 million, the scholarship package of GH₵7,500 per student for every academic year includes accommodation, tuition, a laptop and a stipend to support the upkeep of each beneficiary.



The General Manager of Corporate Communications at BOST, Marlick Adjei noted that the scholarship will go a long way to help guarantee the security and safety of the company’s infrastructure as it serves as a livelihood alternative for the youth in the impact areas.



As part of the package, the ministry of education will also facilitate internship opportunities for the beneficiaries, secure mentors and career coaches for them and as well facilitate their National Service postings.



Also present for the signing of the MoU were officials and other heads of departments from both BOST and the ministry of education including the Deputy Minister for Education, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour.



GA/KPE