Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has stepped down from his role as the Minister for Food and Agriculture, MyJoyonline reports. The report claims Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto officially notified President Akufo-Addo of his decision to resign on Tuesday, January 10, 2023