BREAKING: NDC officially confirms Prof Naana Jane as Mahama’s running mate

John Dramani Mahama and Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has confirmed Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate of the flagbearer of the party for the 2024 elections.

She will assist John Dramani Mahama in that bid.



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party and its Council of Elders confirmed Prof Opoku-Agyemang as the vice-presidential candidate of the party after former President Mahama presented her name to them as his choice for the position on Thursday, March 7, 2024.



The NDC, in a statement issued by its General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, said that it is proud to present a formidable team of Mahama and Prof Naana Jane for the 2024 presidential elections.



It stated that the appointment of Prof Naana Jane, a former Minister of Education, who brings vast experience, shows the party’s commitment to empowering women.



“Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a distinguished academic and leader renowned for her dedication to education and public service. Having served as Minister for Education and as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, she has emerged as a trailblazer for women in leadership across Ghana.



“Her nomination underscores the NDC's unwavering commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and the empowerment of women in leadership roles. Possessing extensive qualifications and experience, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the NDC's presidential ticket,” part of the statement reads.

The NDC also stated that its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, is confident that with Prof Naana Jane as his running mate, they can return to power come January 2025.



"John Mahama, expressing confidence in his running mate, stated, 'I am proud to have Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my running mate. Her integrity, dedication, and vision for a better Ghana make her the ideal candidate to join me in leading our party to victory in the upcoming elections'," it added.



