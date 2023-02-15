3
BREAKING: Overlord of Mamprugu enskins new chief for Bawku

Bawku Chief Alhaji Seidu Abagre is the new Bawku chief

Wed, 15 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region

The king of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, has enskinned a new chief for Bawku in the early hours of Wednesday, 15th February 2023.

The new chief enskinned is called Alhaji Seidu Abagre.

More Soon...

