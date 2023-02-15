BREAKING: Overlord of Mamprugu enskins new chief for Bawku

Alhaji Seidu Abagre is the new Bawku chief

Correspondence from North East Region

The king of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, has enskinned a new chief for Bawku in the early hours of Wednesday, 15th February 2023.



The new chief enskinned is called Alhaji Seidu Abagre.

More Soon...