BREAKING: Overlord of Mamprugu enskins new chief for Bawku

Wed, 15 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Correspondence from North East Region
The king of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, has enskinned a new chief for Bawku in the early hours of Wednesday, 15th February 2023.
The new chief enskinned is called Alhaji Seidu Abagre.
More Soon...
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Man commits suicide at Diabene in the western region
- Students, residents displaced as heavy rainstorm destroys houses, schools at Ajamesu
- Regions with the most feared and powerful shrines in Ghana
- Upper Manya Krobo assembly's works engineer collapses and dies at work
- Bomaa curfew will be lifted after assessment - Minister
- Read all related articles