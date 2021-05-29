BRHC implores traditional authorities to lead in national development

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II

Source: GNA

The Bono Regional House of Chiefs (BRHC) on Thursday held its first general meeting of the year with a call on traditional authorities to take leading role in matters of national development.

The meeting was to ascertain issues affecting speedy and holistic development of particularly the Bono Region and how the traditional rulers could together identify roadmaps to contribute effectively in addressing them to pave way for the region’s progress.



Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the 'Omanhene' (Paramount Chief) of the Dormaa Traditional Area and President of the House made the call during his address and therefore implored members of the House to devotedly support the government to prevent any prevalent socio-economic canker that had the tendency to drawback the nation’s forward march of development.



Citing the issue of the ‘galamsey’ (illegal mining) activities, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II said the fight to end it should not only rest on the shoulders of government, but must be a continuous endless exercise actively led by them (traditional leaders) until the nation finally becomes victorious.



"It’s our duty to take up the leading role and use our authority to preserve and save the natural environment for the benefit of future generations", he said.

According to him, traditional rulers were the custodians of the lands being used for such destructive and live threatening activities, hence “we must lead the way in support of the government”.



Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II cited among other issues of concern to the BRHC was poor road networks and some uncompleted and abandoned ones in the region and therefore emphasised the need for the chiefs to monitor the progress of such projects and make efforts for speedy completion.



He announced the BRHC had created 'Bono Development Fund' purposely for developmental projects through which funds would be mobilized to undertake projects in all areas of the Bono region according to need assessment plans.



Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II said funds mobilization and implementation would begin in September this year for educational projects, places of convenience, scholarships for brilliant, but needy pupils and students to augment government's efforts.