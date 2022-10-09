Baako, American Amb. must expose 'powerful forces' fueling galamsey - Apaak

File photo

The Builsa South Member of Parliament, Clement Apaak has urged the Veteran Journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako and the American Ambassador to Ghana to expose the “powerful forces” fueling and profiting from illegal mining.

According to him, failure of the duo to expose these persons makes them become accessories to the illegal activity.



“Who are these powerful forces we are told are fueling illegal mining (galamsey). So powerful the state or its institutions and agencies are incapable of dealing with them?



“Is it that the nation is powerless or those to take action have been compromised, rendering them powerless? Why are those who know the “powerful forces” fueling and profiting from illegal mining not telling us who these forces are? Mr. Apaak quizzed.



He continued: “Kweko Baako, and recently the American Ambassador to Ghana, have referenced these powerful forces. They ought to expose them, if not they are accessories.”



His comments come on the back of Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor directing the Forestry Commission to stop operations by Akonta Mining Limited in the Tano Nimiri Forest in the Western North region.

In a statement, the Ministry noted that Akonta Mining Limited which is believed to belong to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako a.k.a Chairman Wontumi has no mining right to operate in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.



The bold action of the Minister for Lands has been widely commended by stakeholders.



However, the Builsa South lawmaker says the government must show commitment to the fight against the illegal mining menace and deal with offenders within the government circles.



Meanwhile, the opposition NDC has also served notice that they will investigate and prosecute Chairman Wontumi, Ekow Awusi, and Charles Bissue among others for their involvement in galamsey in the country.



According to the party, the President’s call to action on the illegal mining menace remains mere rhetoric if it is not backed by the appropriate action such as going after his offending appointees.

“We demand the immediate prosecution of all government functionaries and NPP officials who have engaged themselves in illegal mining (galamsey) activities such as Charles Bissue, Chairman Wontumi, Andy Owusu, Ekow Awusi, Prof. Frimpomg Boateng among others. This will be the first step to redemption and serve as a deterrent to other people within your government and party. You need to send a clear signal to Ghanaians that anyone caught in “galamsey” will be dealt with without fear or favour, regardless of party colours,” the party said at a press conference Thursday.



The National Communications officer of the Party Sammy Gyamfi who addressed the media also noted “We demand that all the so-called illegal mining companies like the Akonta Mining Limited which belongs to Chairman Wontumi and Heritage Imperial Mining Company which belongs to Mr. Donald Enstuah, a known financier of the NPP who have invaded forest reserves without any mining leases or permits, must be closed down and prosecuted. The assets of these companies must be confiscated and their owners surcharged with costs of the destruction of those forest reserves.



“We demand that all security personnel complicit in illegal mining activities should be made to face internal investigations and discharged from the various services to serve as a deterrent to others”.