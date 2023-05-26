Baba Iddrisu plays full throttle for Mallorca in 1-0 win over Valencia

Baba Iddrisu

Ghana international, Baba Mohammed Iddrisu was in action for RCD Mallorca on Thursday evening when the team hosted Valencia in the Spanish La Liga.

The Black Stars midfielder started in his preferred defensive midfield role and put on an impressive performance.



His efforts throughout the game helped his team enormously as RCD Mallorca secured a crucial 1-0 victory at the end of the 90 minutes.



In the game today, Vedat Muriqi scored the solitary goal with an assist from Kang-In Lee to condemn Valencia to the away team.



After his appearance today, Baba Mohammed Iddrisu has now made 27 appearances in the Spanish La Liga.

In the ongoing 2022/23 league campaign, he has not scored and has no assists as well.



Although injuries have worried the Ghana midfielder, he has still managed to play a key role for RCD Mallorca.



Following that narrow win on Thursday evening, the team has climbed to 11th on the Spanish La Liga table with 47 points.



The team is safe and will play in the La Liga next season.