Baba Tauffic vows to deliver inclusive development in Adentan constituency

Baba Tauffic

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Aspiring Member of Parliament for the Adentan constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, popularly known as Baba Tauffic has stated that, if elected, he will work to forward an inclusive development agenda.

He emphasizes that the development plan would center on maximizing possibilities by finding and implementing workable, high-impact programs that boost skills and human capital across multiple sectors of the local economy.



Kwasi Obeng-Fosu pleads with the delegates to vote resoundingly in favor of his bid for the parliamentary seat.



In order to address the issues of the constituency, he promises to offer inclusive and results-driven leadership.



“My overall strategy, if selected as your parliamentary candidate, will center on leveraging, developing, and scaling good ideas to benefit the Adentan people. In an interview with Accra-based Original FM, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu stated, “My primary objective is to expand opportunities, support skill and human capital development, establish smart infrastructure for healthcare, education, and agriculture, and empower our youth. I do this through high-impact initiatives, strategic partnerships, and resource mobilization to achieve significant results.

He makes suggestions about pursuing effective local interventions to lessen the difficulties experienced by unemployed youth and women.



“I am committed to empowering women financially by forging partnerships with foreign partners to provide affordable microloans, long-term financing, and capacity building, specifically aimed at women involved in trade, weaving and craft, and other microenterprises.”



Additionally, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu promises to improve healthcare services by offering emergency tricycles to people living in areas that have urgent medical requirements.



He also pledges to launch a special scholarship program for women and those with impairments. He also plans to work with regional artisans to address the issue of underfunded schools and a lack of furniture.