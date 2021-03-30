Babgin wants to dominate parliament with appointment of NDC members – Majority leader ‘cries’

Majority Leader of Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is concerned about an attempt by the Speaker of Parliament to fill certain sensitive positions in the legislative machinery of government with members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.

According to Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Speaker beside his recent appointment of the NDC’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia onto the Parliamentary Service Board, has also appointed several NDC personalities, all of which the Majority Leader believes comes as an attempt to dominate Parliament with NDC members.



“Since the Speaker came, he has brought Kofi Attoh who is a National Vice Chairman of the NDC as his special Advisor, he has brought him to Parliament. He has brought Honorable Amoatey who used to be an MP to his office to work, he has brought Honourable Shaibu who is an immediate past MP but lost in the recent election and now he has brought the General Secretary. That makes it look like he wants to dominate parliament with NDC members. That is one major worry. Where are we going,” he questioned in an interview with Okay FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin reading a report by a special advisory committee on the floor of Parliament on March 29, 2021, said the committee had noted that there could be concerns about Mr Asiedu Nketia’s appointment owing to his position as a General Secretary of the opposition party.

The committee however stated that the decision to appoint Asiedu Nketia or not was within the rights of the Speaker.



But the Majority Leader in sharing his thoughts on the matter, described the appointment as unprecedented adding that even though he holds no issue about the personality and competence of Mr Nketia, his position as a party executive makes his appointment questionable.