Babies to get Ghana card from August – Bawumia

The Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia, has disclosed that Ghana is all set to issue National Identification numbers, commonly known as Ghana Card numbers, to newborn babies across the country beginning August 2023.

The development comes after the successful integration of databases from the Births and Deaths Registry, the National Identification Authority, and the Ghana Health Service.



The Vice President announced on Saturday, July 22, 2023, stating that the first Ghana Card number was issued to a newborn baby on the previous day, July 21, 2023, following the successful piloting of the system.



"The work of integrating the databases has been completed. The full test was done yesterday, and I am happy to say that the first Ghana Card number for a baby was issued yesterday,” he said.



He further explained that going forward, the baby upon registration during the post-natal care at the hospital, will be issued a Ghana Card number alongside their Birth Certificate Identification number simultaneously.



This is possible due to the seamless communication between the two databases.

"So, in the next month or two, all babies born in Ghana, once they take them to 'weigh in', will be issued the Ghana Card number and get their Birth Certificate Identification number at the same time, because the two databases are talking to each other. The nationality of the parents will be established as part of the process," the vice president added.



He described this as transformational as the NIA will have these numbers from the time of birth till they pass away.



Addressing a gathering in Cape Coast at the 75th-anniversary celebrations of Ghana National College, Vice President Bawumia indicated that issuing ID numbers at birth is a crucial aspect of the government's ongoing digitalization agenda.



The aim is to prepare the nation to actively participate in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



Officials from the National Identification Authority (NIA) elaborated that the cards bearing biometric data and other essential information will be issued to the children once they are older, and their physical features are fully formed.

The issuance of the Ghana card is expected to streamline government services, enhance identification processes, and empower citizens with a robust digital identity system, propelling the nation further into the era of digital transformation.



The Ghana Card is increasingly being used as a single source of identification, with the unique number serving multiple functions such as Social Security, Health Insurance, and Tax Identification.



