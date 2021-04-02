Babies with sharp teeth - Enam Hadzide takes subtle jab at Sammy Gyamfi

Former Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide has taken a swipe at the National Communications Officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress, NDC, Sammy Gyamfi over some scathing comment he made about the Speaker and some of the Minority Members of Parliament.

It may be recalled that in a Facebook post on Thursday, 4 March 2021, Mr Gyamfi accused the Minority leadership and the Speaker of Parliament of betraying the party by approving three of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees despite reservations from the party.



“Some have sold their conscience but ours is intact. And we can work together to rebuild the party from the ashes of 3 March 2021, which I call ‘Black Wednesday’ – our day of self-inflicted shame...



"This is the time for us to insist on the right changes in the leadership of the NDC group in Parliament or forget about them completely. The current leadership have lost their moral authority to lead and are not fit to sit on the front bench of the NDC side of the House.

“More importantly, it’s about time we understood that we don’t have any NDC Speaker of Parliament. No, we don’t! We have a Speaker who rode on the back of the NDC into office to pursue his own parochial agenda and nothing more. You trust them at your own peril,” Sammy Gyamfi said on Facebook.



