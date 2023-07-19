Baby abandoned at priest's doorstep receives numerous adoption requests

Abandoned baby and the suicide note its mother left

Many well-known Ghanaians are apparently interested in adopting a baby left behind in a neighborhood in the Eastern region’s Lower Manya Krobo municipality.

The area’s assemblyman, Raymond Gborson, claimed that they are overrun by the numerous requests to adopt the child.



He claimed that the pastor and his wife, whose doorstep the infant was placed, are also interested in adopting the child because they do not have a female child.



The freshly born baby was on the dawn of Sunday July 16, 2023 abandoned at the doorstep of the Resident Pastor of New Covenant Apostolic Church at Kpong Ahodwo.



The unidentified new mother also dropped a suicide note beside the baby girl which read” By the time you will finish reading this letter, I will be dead and gone. Please take care of this baby as your own child. Please, I regret doing this but that is the only way this baby can have a chance to live. Please take care of her. I’m sorry please forgive me. God bless you.”

The baby was wrapped in white cloth with the umbilical cord still attached.



Local police were informed and rushed to the scene.



The neonate was taken to the hospital for medical attention and was discharged the same day and handed to the wife of the Pastor to foster for the meantime.