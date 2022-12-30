0
Baby buried at dumping site at Enyan-maim

New Born Baby Legs File photo

Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A newborn baby met her untimely death after she was allegedly buried by her mother at a dumping site at Enyan-maim in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

The baby was found when some dogs exhumed the body and were trying to eat her.

Information gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan indicates that a man who was going to dump refuse at the dumping site saw dogs attempting to chew something which appeared to be a newly-born baby.

His curiosity got him to move closer to the scene only to have his suspicion confirmed that indeed it was a newly-born baby believed to have been buried by her mother.

He then drove the dogs away. The baby still had the umbilical cord attached.

The case was reported to the police and the body was retrieved from the dumping site.

The community members later buried the baby properly after libation was poured to appease the gods of the land over the abominable act and also purify the land.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been commenced into the matter in a bid to arrest the mother.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
